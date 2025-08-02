Use digital media to unite, not divide Nigerians - Tinubu tells content creators

President Bola Tinubu has urged young Nigerians active in digital media to channel their platforms toward national unity and progress.

Speaking at the Progressives Digital Media Summit on Friday, the President emphasised the power of new media as a tool for national development. Themed “Unveiling the Critical Role of New Media in National Development”, the summit attracted digital creators, influencers, and media professionals from across the country.

Tinubu, represented by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, called on the youth to verify information before sharing it, warning that misinformation can deepen divisions in society.

“Build businesses that employ others. Create content that uplifts and unites. Use your influence to foster unity, not division,” he said.

He acknowledged the innovation and resilience of Nigeria’s youth, describing them as builders of the future who are already using digital tools to demand accountability and drive change.

“Digital media is no longer a luxury. It is central to economic growth, civic engagement, and social change,” he added.

The President also assured that his administration is committed to supporting digital innovation through the National Digital Innovation Fund and pro-startup policies.

But he urged caution in the digital space, warning against disinformation and cyber threats that could destabilise society.