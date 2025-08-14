Daniel Bwala, senior lawyer and presidential Adviser on Policy Communication, has confidently declared that his principal, President Bola Tinubu, will record a massive surge in votes from the South-East zone in the 2027 presidential election.

Bwala made the declaration while speaking on Channels Television’s current affairs programme Politics Today on Wednesday, August 13, 2025.

He said the current political calculation shows that the President could amass nothing less than two million votes in the South-East.

Recall that Tinubu scored a paltry 127,370 votes in the South-East in the 2023 election, but Bwala stressed that the President would record at least four or six times higher than that figure in the region in 2027.

ALSO READ: Tinubu aide teases defection of 2023 presidential candidate to APC

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is going to be like, I don’t know how to describe it, but let me take you zone by zone. You see the South-East, I guarantee you, President Bola Tinubu is going to get more than four times, if not six times, the value of the vote he got. He’ll get up to two million,” the lawyer said.

Bwala says Obi doesn't pose a threat to Tinubu

Daniel Bwala and President Bola Tinubu [TVC]

Asked whether his prediction of two million votes would still hold if the Labour Party’s Peter Obi is on the ballot, the presidential aide noted that the region has a large voting population and that Obi's influence had waned.

“There are lots of votes in the region,” he said, while reiterating his earlier assertion that Obi won't be on the ballot, but would serve as a Director-General in the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

ADVERTISEMENT

“As I tell you, he’s not going to get a ticket in any of the parties (ADC, PDP, LP). That is Peter Obi. The problem now is that he might not even get the vice presidential ticket from the way things are going, but whether Peter Obi is a ticket bearer of the party, he has lost more than 50% of his votes because they were not votes that were built on an agenda and politics. They were built on rhetoric and division, and Nigerian people’s eyes are open,” he stated.