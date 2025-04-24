Tinubu aide teases defection of 2023 presidential candidate to APC

Daniel Bwala, a senior aide to President Bola Tinubu, has claimed that a wave of defections from opposition parties to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is imminent, including a former presidential candidate from the 2023 elections.

Bwala, who made the comments in a post on X (formerly Twitter), celebrated what he described as the APC's growing political dominance, particularly in the wake of recent defections by Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, both of whom were formerly members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Delta in the bag, almost all opposition members are coming, including a former vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election,” Bwala wrote.

He added that the defection of a former presidential candidate is also “warming up,” suggesting deeper cracks in the opposition camp.

In a swipe at a rumoured coalition between former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Bwala dismissed the effort as incoherent and ineffective.

“Coalition of confusing confusion; Una never see anything yet,” he said, using a mix of English and Pidgin to drive his point home.

According to Bwala, the political landscape in Nigeria has effectively narrowed to two major camps: “There are only two political parties in Nigeria; APC and others.”

The comments come amid growing speculation about shifting political allegiances and potential realignments ahead of the next election cycle.