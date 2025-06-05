President Bola Tinubu has sternly warned officers of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) against intimidation and abuse of the citizens they swore to protect.

He gave the warning while speaking at the 2nd Annual IGP’s Award and Commendation Ceremony held in Abuja on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

He reiterated that the power vested in police officers must be discharged responsibly and in service to the nation.

The President, represented by Senate President Godswill Akpabio, stressed the need for accountability and professionalism within the Force, saying, “Be reminded that the power you wield is not for intimidation but for protection. It is not for abuse but for service,”

He charged police officers to uphold the rule of law, protect the rights of every citizen, and eschew all forms of misconduct and corruption.

Tinubu reaffirmed that the Federal Government would continue investing in the police force through the provision of cutting-edge equipment, technology, capacity-building programs, and welfare schemes aimed at enhancing operational effectiveness and morale.

“This administration remains steadfast in its commitment to transforming the Nigeria Police Force. We understand that modern policing demands modern tools, continuous training, intelligence-led strategies, and community partnerships,” he stated.

He praised those who received awards at the ceremony, describing them as a source of pride and proof of what can be achieved through duty, dedication, and honour.

“To our award recipients, I congratulate you warmly. You have made the nation proud. But I urge you; do not rest on your laurels. Let this recognition inspire greater professionalism, hard work, and integrity within the Force,” he remarked.