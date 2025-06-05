President Bola Tinubu has advised his Minister of Works, David Umahi, to ignore the criticisms surrounding the ongoing Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project and concentrate on his given assignment.

According to the President, those criticising the road are ignorant of their utterances, urging them to explore alternative options if they think paying tolls to use the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway will be too expensive for them.

He made the remarks while speaking at the launch of the reconstruction of Deep Sea Port Access Road in Lagos on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

"I bring to you, David, don't listen to those critics. They don't know what they're talking about," Tinubu said.

"If they don't like the road or if it's too expensive for tolling for them, they could go to Idumota.

"Our own is to affirm our commitment as an administration to deliver enduring infrastructure across our great nation. Forget all the misconceptions, you're a thinker and a doer, a great professional David. I'm very proud and honoured to have you in our team," he stated.

If you don't like the Lagos-Calabar road, go to Idumota - Tinubu tells critics

Umahi slams Lagos-Calabar Highway critics

In his earlier remarks, the Works Minister blasted those casting aspersions on the Lagos-Calabar Highway project, insisting that the Federal Government has maintained transparency regarding the project's finances.

The former Ebonyi State Governor also clarified that, contrary to criticisms that the 30 kilometres of the road commissioned last week haven't been completed, the unfinished part is the median intended to be used for a railway track.

"When we commissioned 30 kilometre, people were thinking and were criticising the Ministry of Works that we've not finished that because it was the median, which is the train track," Umahi explained.

He commended the President for his unwavering support, reaffirming that the first section, totalling 47 kilometres, will be completed this December and that section two will also be nearing completion.

"I want to thank you very much sir for finding time to come here and to honour us for the second time. We thank you for commissioning the first 30 kilometre and I can assure you that this first section will be completed by December and we shall toll it. And section two will also be close to completion," he stated.