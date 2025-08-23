Those in power have failed us - Aregbesola welcomes Lagos LP, PDP members to ADC

Former Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called for urgent action to rescue Nigeria from worsening insecurity, poverty, and poor governance.

Speaking at a coalition meeting in Lagos on Saturday, Aregbesola, who now serves as the interim national secretary of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), welcomed opposition stakeholders from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Labour Party, and other groups into the alliance.

The former Osun State governor argued that Nigeria’s current political order has failed its people and must give way to a new system that prioritises citizens’ welfare.

“The cost of living is so high that starvation is literally stalking the land. Any government that does not make the wellbeing of its people the basis of governance will soon lose relevance and collapse,” he warned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Quoting Obafemi Awolowo and referencing Hegel’s theory of dialectics, Aregbesola said the country’s political structure was heading toward its natural end and a new order would soon emerge.

He listed insecurity, the rising cost of drugs, and deepening hardship as evidence that Nigerians urgently need an alternative.

“There is a limit to how much the people can be squeezed and pushed before something eventually gives. This is why our mission is urgent and our intervention has become absolutely necessary. We must act now to save the nation,” he said.

Aregbesola also recalled the 2023 presidential election upset in Lagos, where the ruling APC lost to the opposition, describing it as proof that a united front can defeat entrenched powers.

Encouraged by what he called the growing enthusiasm of citizens and politicians joining the ADC, he urged Nigerians to rally around the coalition as the country heads toward the 2027 general elections.