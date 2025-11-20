‘3 of my relatives abducted’ - Actress Calls Out Gov's Wife Over 'False Report' on Kwara Church Attack

Nollywood actress Bukola Arugba has faulted a statement attributed to the Kwara State First Lady, Olufolake AbdulRazaq, which suggested that the recent gunmen assault on a church in Eruku, Ekiti LGA of the state, was merely an attempted attack.

A now-viral video that surfaced on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, showed the moment armed men stormed a branch of the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Oke Isegun, Eruku community.

Reports say the attackers whisked away an unconfirmed number of worshippers and killed a couple of others. However, a statement credited to the Governor's wife had tacitly downplayed the severity of the event.

Responding in an Instagram post, the actress disclosed that three of her own relatives were among the abducted victims.

ADVERTISEMENT

Arugba: It was a successful attack, not attempted

In a video posted on Instagram, the actress insisted that the recent attack was not “attempted” but a deadly and successful assault that left several people abducted, including three of her own relatives.

“I read a press release on the Kwara First Lady’s page regarding the bandit attack in my home, Eruku… which totally contradicts the sad truth,” she said. “The information you got from the Kwara state police is false.”

According to her, the church was streaming live when armed men stormed the premises on Tuesday. The viral video had shown worshippers fleeing as gunshots rang out.

“It was a successful attack, not an attempted attack,” she emphasised. “A lot of people were abducted; three people are dead.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Arugba identified her abducted family members as Titi Balogun, her mother’s younger sister, and Ebenezer Aina, her cousin’s son.

She added that several other cousins were also missing.

“I have spoken to a lot of people from my town — my cousins, my uncles. Presently, three to four of my cousins are in the bandits’ den,” she said. “Everyone is crying in my town now because we don’t know if they will be found dead or alive.”

Actress accuses authorities of misinformation

Arugba argued that her updates were based on direct information from residents and family members in Eruku, accusing authorities of issuing a misleading account of what happened.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is so painful that we are seeing what was posted on your page. The reports are false,” she said. “Something like that happened, and the direct opposite of what was being reported was the actual outcome.”

Her remarks come amid widespread confusion over the accurate scale of the attack, as official sources continue to offer a more restrained account.

The Kwara State Government and the police have yet to issue a fresh statement in response to the actress’s claims.