Student unions apologise to NMDPRA, embrace dialogue over protest

In a surprising twist, Nigeria’s two major student unions—the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) and the National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS)—have rescinded their earlier calls for mass protests against the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA).

Initially, both unions had accused NMDPRA’s CEO, Engr. Farouk Ahmed, of alleged mismanagement of funds, job racketeering, and abuse of office.

They threatened to mobilise students nationwide in demonstrations demanding Ahmed’s resignation.

However, following further investigations, the unions announced their withdrawal of protest plans, citing reliance on unverified information.

In a letter dated June 2, 2025, NANS spokesperson Comrade Opeyemi Samson Ajasa expressed regret over the initial allegations.

“We have discovered that the issues raised in our earlier correspondence are unfounded, misleading, and do not accurately reflect the true state of affairs within the agency,” Ajasa wrote.

Ajasa emphasised NANS’s readiness to cooperate with the NMDPRA.

“We wish to reaffirm our readiness to collaborate with Engr. Farouk Ahmed and the NMDPRA to bridge the communication gap between the youth and student constituency and the agency,” he added.

Similarly, in a letter dated May 3, 2025, NAPS, led by Comr. Eshiofune Paul Oghayan withdrew its protest plans and emphasised dialogue over confrontation.

“We believe that protests should be a last resort, and we are willing to engage with the NMDPRA leadership to resolve our concerns,” Oghayan stated.