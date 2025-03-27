Details emerge as Sowore reveals deep secrets about ex-president Jonathan

Prominent activist and former presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, has claimed that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan once attempted to lure him into his administration with a cash offer.

Speaking on State of the Nation with LEADERSHIP TV on Thursday, March 27, Sowore revealed that Jonathan sent an emissary to find him in the United Kingdom with an undisclosed sum of money and an offer to join his government.

“When Goodluck became president, he sent a man to come look for me in Breton with money, but I declined, telling him I cannot work with the people under his administration,” Sowore stated.

Sowore, known for his activism and criticism of Nigerian political elites, explained that his decision was rooted in his firm opposition to the political establishment.

He emphasised that he had been closely associated with figures who challenged the government, particularly during the tenure of the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua.

Although he acknowledged having some level of connection with Jonathan, Sowore insisted that he could not compromise his principles by joining the former president’s government.