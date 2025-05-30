Controversial Biafra agitator Simon Ekpa's trial has commenced in Finland as prosecutors are demanding a minimum prison sentence of six years for the Nigerian fugitive.

The self-proclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE) was arraigned at the Päijät-Häme district court on Friday, May 30, 2025.

Per local media outlet, Yle, Ekpa was charged with “public incitement to commit a crime with terrorist intent” and “participation in a terrorist group,” charges he denied during police investigations.

According to the publication, prosecutors are seeking a six-year jail term for the Biafra agitator.

Sampsa Hakala , the state prosecutor, who spoke with Yle before the preparatory session, noted that Ekpa is suspected of incitement in Nigeria and of participating in the activities of a terrorist group from Finland.

“We have a lot of evidence of this person’s activities on the internet and his communications. So far, it’s a pretty good picture of what we think happened in this matter,” Hakala said.

Ekpa's lawyer denies allegations against his client

However, the prosecutor admitted that obtaining accurate information about suspected terrorist acts remains daunting, owing to the fact that the incidents took place in Africa.

Meanwhile, the suspect's legal representative, Kaarle Gummerus, expressed concerns over the veracity of information obtained from Nigerian sources during the preparatory session.

Gummerus, who spoke after the session, insisted that Ekpa's alleged involvement or his actions that led to violence in the South-East zone of Nigeria will be determined by legal proceedings.

The lawyer stressed that his client has denied all the terrorism charges.

The local publication added that the prosecution tendered Ekpa’s X post as evidence during the main hearing.

In addition, the Finnish authorities also filed charges against Ekpa, bordering on “suspicion of aggravated tax fraud and violation of the provisions of the Attorneys Act.”