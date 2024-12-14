More trouble for Simon Ekpa as Finnish authorities freeze his assets

Trouble keeps mounting for the controversial pro-Biafra agitator, Simon Ekpa, as the Finnish authorities have frozen the assets of the self-acclaimed Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BIRGE).

On November 21, Ekpa was reportedly arrested in Finland on allegations of promoting terrorism-related activities. The Finnish authorities also arrested four other suspects for allegedly financing terrorist activities .

The secessionist was later arraigned at the district court of Päijät-Häme, which remanded him to prison until May 2025 for “spreading terrorist propaganda on social media”.

He was said to have committed the crime in Lahti municipality in 2021.

Ekpa's assets frozen by Finnish authorities

According to local media Yle, the Biafra agitator's assets, and those of other suspects have now been frozen.

Helsinki also froze assets belonging to companies associated with Ekpa.

Pulse reported that Ekpa would spend Christmas in detention as the country’s legal system does not prescribe bail for the type of allegations against him.

“Finnish criminal procedure/coercive measures do not recognise bail procedure," said Senior Detective Superintendent at Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation Mikko Laaksonen.

“Our procedure is based on, depending on the case, remand or travel ban as coercive measures for limiting freedom of movement for persons suspected of offences to which such measures are applicable.”