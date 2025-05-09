Nigerian govt releases update on Simon Ekpa’s extradition from Finland

The Nigerian government says it is actively working with Finnish authorities to extradite Simon Ekpa, a Finnish-Nigerian political activist, over terrorism-related charges.

Speaking at a public justice sector briefing on Thursday, May 8, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Prince Lateef Fagbemi (SAN), confirmed that Ekpa is currently being investigated in Finland for suspected terrorist activities.

“He committed an offence against the Finnish government as well as in Nigeria. His extradition will come at the right time,” Fagbemi said

Ekpa, a controversial separatist figure and former city councillor in Finland, was arrested by Finnish authorities in November 2024 alongside four others, who were later released.

Finland’s Deputy Prosecutor General is reviewing his case and will determine whether formal charges will be filed.

The Justice Minister’s update follows months of public speculation over Nigeria’s efforts to bring Ekpa to justice. Authorities in Abuja allege he has played a key role in inciting violence in southeastern Nigeria, linked to pro-Biafra separatist activities.

Fagbemi also revealed that Nigeria has successfully extradited two other fugitives to the United States in recent months—Hassan Bun Hussein Abolore Lawal in January 2025 and Okechukwu Josiah Odunna in March 2025—underlining the government’s renewed push on international legal cooperation.

Additionally, the minister announced that talks with Qatari authorities are ongoing to extradite Benjamin Nnanyereugo, also known as Killaboi, who is wanted in Nigeria for allegedly murdering his girlfriend, Augusta.

Nnanyereugo is expected to be returned in April 2025 to face trial.