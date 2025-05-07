Missed Call: Questions arise over alleged Akpabio’s connection with Prof Mgbeke

Questions have continued to linger over a possible connection between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and United States-based journalist Sandra Duru, popularly known as Prof. Mgbeke, over the latter's allegations against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

This followed the recent twist in the ongoing saga between Natasha, the Kogi Central District senator, and Akpabio due to Duru's recent claims.

During a Facebook live session on Thursday, May 1, 2025, the journalist released what she termed evidence of alleged phone conversations between her and Natasha.

Prof Mgbeke claimed that the Kogi lawmaker was trying to recruit her to support a scheme designed to frame the Senate President for sexual harassment and organ trafficking allegations.

According to her, after realising that her sexual harassment allegation wasn't getting anywhere, Natasha offered her a bribe to accuse Akpabio of organ harvesting, linking him with the death of a young girl who passed a few years ago.

Questions arise over Akpabio and Duru's connection

However, a missed call from “Senator Akpabio SP” appeared on Duru’s phone screen during the livestream broadcast, triggering suspicion of collusion between the duo.

During the livestream, Duru’s call log was briefly displayed, revealing not only the missed call from Akpabio but also other high-profile contacts, including “IGP Kayode,” “CSO Imo State,” and “Ned Nwoko.”

The appearance of these names, linked to prominent political and security figures, has fueled speculation about Duru’s connections and raised questions about the broader implications of her associations.

Reacting to the development, Teddy Onyejuwe, the National Coordinator of Action Collective, openly questioned the nature of Duru’s relationship with the Senate President.

He expressed concern over the unexpected call, noting that the timing and context of the incident seemed unusual given the politically charged nature of the discussion.

“What exactly is Akpabio’s connection with Sandra Duru? This isn’t just a random call. The timing and context raise serious questions,” Onyejuwe in a statement, suggesting that the incident could point to deeper political ties worth investigating.

The call has since sparked conversations on social media, with users speculating about potential political maneuvering and hidden alliances.