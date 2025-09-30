Reaction trails court order stopping PENGASSAN’s strike against Dangote Refinery

The National Industrial Court in Abuja has issued an interim order stopping the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) from embarking on a planned nationwide strike against the $20 billion Dangote Refinery.

Justice Emmanuel Sublim, who gave the ruling on Monday, warned that the proposed strike — which sought to halt crude oil and gas supply to the refinery — could cause “irreparable damage” to Nigeria’s economy and threaten national energy security.

The order, granted after the refinery’s counsel, George Ibrahim, filed an ex-parte motion, restrains PENGASSAN from proceeding with the industrial action pending the hearing of the substantive case scheduled for October 13, 2025. The judge also directed all parties to maintain the status quo to avoid further escalation of tensions.

According to court filings, Dangote Refinery argued that a disruption in its operations would have far-reaching consequences for fuel supply, job creation, and investment confidence in Nigeria’s energy sector. The facility, regarded as a strategic national asset, is expected to play a pivotal role in reducing the country’s dependence on imported petroleum products.

The court’s intervention comes amid rising tensions between PENGASSAN and the refinery management over alleged labour rights violations — claims the company has denied.

Reaction trails order against PENGASSAN

Reactions have begun to trail the ruling, with civil society groups describing it as a necessary safeguard for economic stability and the rule of law.

A coalition of pro-development organisations under the banner of the Coalition for the Defence of Economic Rights (CODER) said the judgment was “a victory for common sense and national interest.”

“We hail the decision of the court under Justice Sublim to stop the strike and preserve the integrity of our economy,” CODER president, Comrade Babajide Oresanya, said in a statement issued after an emergency meeting on Monday night.

“The attempt to cripple operations at the Dangote Refinery by cutting off crude oil and gas supply would have inflicted incalculable damage on the livelihoods of ordinary Nigerians. The judiciary has once again risen to the occasion by protecting both the rule of law and the national interest.”

Oresanya cautioned labour unions to exercise their constitutional rights “responsibly and within the bounds of the law,” warning that holding a strategic asset hostage for union politics was “unacceptable.”

He also praised the federal government for convening meetings with PENGASSAN and key regulators — including the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) — to resolve the dispute.

CODER further urged Nigerians to remain calm and trust the judicial process as the substantive hearing approaches. “What the country needs at this moment is stability, not conflict. Respect for the judiciary is non-negotiable,” Oresanya added.