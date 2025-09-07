Scarcity looms as petrol retailers announce nationwide strike amid face-off with Dangote

The Petroleum Products Retail Outlets Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) has announced plans to suspend the lifting and dispensing of petroleum products nationwide for three days, beginning Tuesday, September 9, 2025.

The move comes just two days after the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) threatened to quit the industry entirely from September 9, 2025, citing disruptions caused by the Dangote Refinery’s fuel distribution system.

In a statement signed by Joseph Obele, PETROAN’s national public officer, the association described the planned action as a “three-day forewarning” intended to resist monopolistic practices and push for “healthy competition” in Nigeria’s downstream oil sector.

PETROAN’s national president, Billy Gillis-Harry, explained that the decision was “lawful and peaceful”, adding:

He urged President Bola Tinubu, the Minister of State for Petroleum (Oil), the NNPC Ltd GCEO, the NMDPRA chief executive, the DSS DG, and the Inspector-General of Police to urgently intervene to prevent nationwide hardship.

Regarding the broader market impact, Gillis-Harry accused the Dangote Refinery of pursuing “aggressive business strategies” that could potentially displace private depot owners, modular refineries, marketers, retailers, and truck drivers. He warned Nigerians not to be swayed by short-term fuel price relief, cautioning:

“Monopolistic dominance could replicate what happened in the cement sector, leading to mass unemployment and long-term economic strain.”

PETROAN said it has established a 120-member compliance team to monitor filling stations during the suspension and safeguard its facilities. The group also confirmed further consultations would continue on Sunday and Monday, but stressed that action would proceed if no resolution is reached.