'Strike will punish Nigerians, not Dangote': Activists to labour unions

The Economic Rights Activists (ERA) have condemned the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG), and their allies for threatening a nationwide strike over alleged anti-union practices at the Dangote Refinery.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, ERA’s Executive Director, Dr Josiah Inuwa, described the planned action as “reckless and unpatriotic,” warning that it would inflict hardship on millions of ordinary Nigerians while advancing the interests of economic saboteurs.

“The okada rider in Enugu, the pepper seller in Osun, the teacher in Kaduna, and the mechanic in Port Harcourt will bear the brunt.

“Transport fares will skyrocket, food prices will soar, hospitals will lose power, and small businesses will collapse. This is not a fight for justice—it is a direct attack on the Nigerian people,” he said.

Dr Inuwa accused union leaders of hypocrisy, claiming they enjoy private privileges while holding the public hostage.

He criticised their decision to bypass arbitration and dialogue, resorting instead to “blackmail” in a fragile economy.

The ERA also linked the strike to alleged attempts by vested interests to undermine Nigeria’s push for energy self-sufficiency through the Dangote Refinery, warning that the action could derail President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s economic reforms.

“Whether knowingly or not, NLC, NUPENG, and PETROAN risk becoming pawns of cartels that profit from fuel import dependency,” Inuwa argued.

The group urged the unions to suspend the strike, return to negotiations, and allow the National Assembly and relevant agencies to investigate the grievances.

They also called on Dangote Refinery to address labour concerns in a transparent manner.