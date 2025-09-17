Dangote gets crucial backing amid NUPENG dispute

A coalition of civil society organisations has thrown its weight behind Dangote Petroleum Refinery, accusing the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) of coercive tactics and “economic terrorism.”

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja, Dr. Agabi Emmanuel, Convener of the coalition, stated that the alliance, comprising Civil Rights Defenders Advocates, Citizens for Economic Justice, Nigeria Freedom Network, and eight other organisations, would pursue legal action against any infringement of workers’ rights.

“This is not unionism; it is extortion dressed in the garb of workers’ rights,” Dr Emmanuel declared, citing Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution, which guarantees the freedom of association.

The coalition alleged that NUPENG had been pressuring refinery workers, including truck drivers, to join the union under threats of blockades and intimidation.

They pointed to reported incidents where non-union workers were obstructed from loading fuel, and trucks were sealed to enforce compliance.

“These actions breach both the Trade Unions Act and the Trade Disputes Act,” Dr Emmanuel added, praising Dangote Refinery for respecting voluntarism and prioritising a safe working environment.

The group further called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to investigate alleged backers of NUPENG, including claims of military involvement and helicopter flyovers used to intimidate workers.

“Any individual or group found complicit must face prosecution for economic terrorism,” Emmanuel said, describing the refinery as a “cornerstone of Nigeria’s energy security.”

The coalition also urged the Federal Government, civil society, and international labour bodies to denounce what they called NUPENG’s “economic blackmail” and to safeguard industrial peace.

“The Nigerian people have had enough. We will not tolerate any group holding our nation to ransom,” Emmanuel concluded