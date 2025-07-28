The Zamfara Good Governance Forum (ZGGF) has demanded the immediate resignation of Governor Dauda Lawal following the brutal killing of 35 kidnapped villagers in Kaura Namoda Local Government Area, despite a ₦50 million ransom paid by their families.

The victims, all residents of Banga village, were abducted months ago by armed bandits who demanded ₦1 million per person. After weeks of desperate fundraising, the community managed to raise ₦50 million, leading to the release of only 18 hostages. The remaining 35 were reportedly slaughtered in captivity.

In a statement issued in Gusau on Monday, July 28, 2025, ZGGF President Alhaji Sani Mohammed condemned the killings as "a national tragedy." He blamed Governor Lawal for what he called a total collapse of leadership and security in the state.

“Thirty-five innocent citizens were slaughtered like animals — even after a ransom of ₦50 million was paid,” Mohammed said. “And yet, the governor who swore an oath to protect lives and property is busy playing hide and seek with the same terrorists.”

The group accused Governor Lawal of inconsistency and duplicity in his approach to security, alleging that while he publicly denounces amnesty for bandits, he privately engages with their leaders.

“This governor cannot be trusted. One day, he says amnesty is wrong, the next day he welcomes bandit commanders like honoured guests,” Mohammed said. “Is he in charge of the state or working for the same people who are turning Zamfara into a killing field?”

ZGGF noted that Lawal, who had heavily criticised the previous administration for its handling of insecurity, has done no better — and in some cases, worse.

Group says terrorists have taken over rural communities

Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara

“Before his election, Dauda Lawal positioned himself as the messiah Zamfara needed. He spoke like a man who understood the scale of the crisis. But today, it is obvious he had no plan — only ambition,” the group stated.

According to ZGGF, rural communities like Banga have effectively fallen under the control of terrorists who impose levies, kidnap residents, and commit atrocities with impunity.

“Banga is now ruled by terrorists. Neighbouring villages are deserted. Women are being raped, men are being killed or abducted. What is this governor doing apart from press conferences and photo ops?” the statement asked.

Calling for his resignation, the group urged Governor Lawal to “step down with what’s left of his dignity.”

“This is no longer about politics. It is about life and death. He has failed. He knows it. Everyone knows it,” Mohammed said. “His continued stay in office is a mockery of the pain and bloodshed we have endured.”

The group also called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a special security operation in Zamfara and treat the situation as a national emergency.