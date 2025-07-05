The Lagos State Police Command has alerted the public that it is in pursuit of a prominent Nigerian singer who recently purchased a stolen vehicle.

The public was alerted to the development by the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Moshood Jimoh, during a press briefing at the command’s headquarters in Ikeja.

Additionally, the Commissioner revealed that the command had recovered 36 vehicles stolen from different states in Nigeria and foreign countries.

While taking journalists on a tour to view the recovered cars during the press briefing, the Commissioner showed them a white vintage car, revealing that it is worth N250 million and that the celebrity in question had bought the red one.

Speaking further on the unnamed celebrity who purchased the stolen vehicle, the Commissioner urged him to turn himself in before the force came after him to effect his arrest.

He said, “This vehicle you are seeing was stolen from abroad, and we learnt it’s worth more than N250 million. And we will still call you back on this because we are still recovering them.

"We learnt that one prominent musician, I don’t want to mention his name, was alleged to have bought one of the vehicles. So by the time we get the celebrity arrested, we will equally bring it to the attention of the public.

"So, a celebrity that knows he bought this type of vehicle in red color should, before we look for him, bring the vehicle forward so that we can commence further investigation and make sure that justice is served.”