Fleeing inmate from Osun jailbreak arrested in Lagos after police tracking

Officers of the Lagos State Police Command have rearrested a prison escapee, Kabiru Oyedun, who broke jail from the Ilesa Correctional Centre in Osun State.

Oyedun, 39 years old, had earlier been declared wanted alongside six other inmates who fled the correctional facility through a breached fence.

The inmates breached the perimeter wall of the Medium Security Custodial Centre following a torrential rainfall on Tuesday, May 20, 2025.

Confirming Oyedun's arrest on Friday, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the fugitive was tracked and apprehended in the Ayobo area of Lagos at about 5:30 pm on Tuesday, May 21, 2025.

Hundeyin disclosed that officers attached to the Ayobo Division executed the operation.

He credited the successful operation to the state's proactive and preventive security measures, which are intended to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating.

“Kabiru Oyedun was trailed and arrested in Ayobo on May 21, 2025, at about 5:30 pm by operatives of the Command attached to Ayobo Division.

"This is largely due to the proactive and preventive measures put in place by the Lagos State Police Command to prevent criminal elements from infiltrating the state,” he disclosed.

Pulse gathered that the rearrested inmate would be handed over to the state correctional facility for onward transfer to Osun State.

Following the incident, the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) announced a manhunt for the escapees and promised a N5 million reward for information that could lead to the recapture of the seven inmates.