Police recover 8 unexploded devices washed ashore by recent flooding in Borno

Our Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (EOD-CBRN) Base 13 team responded swiftly, recovering six projectiles and one unexploded mortar bomb, which were safely relocated to a secure site.

Later that day, at about 1pm, another report was received from the Gwange area regarding a suspicious object along the riverbank. The EOD-CBRN team was deployed to the scene and recovered an unexploded hand grenade.