Police arrest 3 suspected fraudsters, reject $17,000 bribe offer from their agent

The Zone 16 Police Command on Saturday paraded three suspects for allegedly engaging in illicit drugs and fraudulent activities.

A statement by the zone spokesman in Yenagoa, SP Gunn Emonena, said the Zonal Financial and Cyber Crime unit, based on credible intelligence, stormed the Rumukparali Community in Obio/Akpo Local Government of Rivers to arrest the suspects.

He said that the three suspects namely Billion Ndubuisi, Charles Amachree, and Martins Chinemike confessed to having impersonated Ryam Bill, a US-based luminary and defrauded one St. Andrea and Charles Zielinsky to the tune of 71,500 US Dollars.

Emonena said that during the execution of a search in their premises, wraps of illicit hard drugs suspected to be hemp, two vehicles, two laptops and 10 phones were recovered.

“The suspects through their agent offered the sum of 17,000 US Dollars bribe which was rejected by our well-trained reformed officers.

“The money is registered and will be tendered as exhibits in court,” Emonena said.

According to him, the AIG of the zone, Adebola Hamzat, has reiterated his dedication to protecting the lives and property of citizens within his jurisdiction and the country at large.