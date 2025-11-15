Pitch Perfect Partners With Leading PR Agencies to Bridge Career Gaps for Young Communicators

Leading communications agencies in Nigeria, Chain Reactions Africa, Integrated Indigo, YD Company, and RedWolf, have partnered with Pitch Perfect, an emerging talent initiative designed to bridge the employment and experience gap for young communication graduates.

The collaboration aims to create a direct pathway for aspiring professionals to gain industry experience and exposure through internships, mentorship, and practical learning within top-tier PR and integrated marketing agencies.

Pitch Perfect was founded by three master’s students of Pan-Atlantic University, Abdulai Kareemat, Olujide Oluwadamilola, and Hope Idume-David in response to the challenges faced by undergraduates and fresh graduates who struggle to secure entry-level roles despite strong academic performance and potential.

Through the initiative, participants tackled real-life communication briefs and presented their strategies in live pitches before an esteemed panel of industry judges, including Ayoola Ogunyomi, Group Strategy Director, Chain Reactions Africa; Jesujoba Popoola, Deputy Creative Director, Noah’s Ark Communications Limited; Adaobi Nwabuisi, Strategy Consultant, Chain Reactions Africa; Anita Nwaezeapu, a Marketing Consultant; and Samuel Adesola, Creative Art Director, RedWolf.

Top performers are awarded internship placements, mentorship, and hands-on experience within partner organisations, ensuring they gain relevant skills that strengthen their employability and professional readiness. “Pitch Perfect gives young communicators a platform to prove themselves and learn directly from industry leaders by demonstrating capability right in their presence," said the conveners.

In addition to the agency partnerships, Purple360 has joined as the official training partner, delivering a workplace-readiness clinic for selected candidates. The one-day intensive session covers workplace etiquette, client management, creative problem-solving, and effective communication further equipping interns to thrive in fast-paced agency environments from day one.

The support from the partner agencies underscores the industry’s growing commitment to nurturing emerging talent and strengthening the future of communications in Nigeria. By collaborating with Pitch Perfect, agencies are helping to shape a more inclusive, skilled, and industry-ready generation of professionals.

Pitch Perfect plans to expand its network of partners and continue fostering collaboration between academia and the industry, ensuring sustainable talent growth across the communications ecosystem.

This project was carried out as the author’s Project-Based Internship (PBI) as an MSc Media and Communication student of the SMC, Pan-Atlantic University.

