PDP governors warn Wike, vow convention will hold despite 'anti-party forces'

Governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have sent a strong warning to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, and other “anti-party forces” plotting to frustrate the party’s upcoming national convention.

In a communiqué issued after their 7th meeting in Gusau, Zamfara State, on Saturday, August 23, 2025, the PDP Governors’ Forum reaffirmed its loyalty to the resolutions of the party’s 101st National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which set November 15, 2025, as the date for the national convention in Ibadan, Oyo State.

The governors urged party members to stand firm against any attempt to derail the process, describing the PDP as “the only viable alternative to rescue Nigeria from bad governance and hardship under the APC.”

“The Forum reaffirms its full commitment to the resolutions of the 101st NEC meeting of July 2025 regarding the November 15 National Convention. It urges members to resist all attempts to derail the convention by anti-party forces,” the communiqué partly read.

Chaired by Bauchi State governor, Bala Mohammed, the meeting also discussed insecurity, economic hardship, and what the forum described as “the erosion of democratic values” under the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The governors commended party leaders and supporters for resisting orchestrated defections, insisting that the PDP’s grassroots appeal remains strong. They argued that Nigerians still yearn for affordable living, stability, and relative security, conditions they claimed were better under PDP governments.