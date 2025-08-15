FG condemns 'reckless' tagging of APC, PDP as terrorist groups by Canadian court

The Nigerian government has reacted to a recent ruling by a Canadian Federal Court, which classified certain Nigerian political parties as “terrorist organisations.”

In a statement signed and issued by the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Kimiebi Ebienfa, on Friday, August 15, 2025, the government labelled the decision reckless, unfounded, and an unacceptable interference in the country’s internal affairs.

The controversial ruling, delivered in an immigration case involving a Nigerian, Douglas Egharevba, who arrived in Canada in 2017, tagged some Nigerian political organisations, specifically the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as having terrorist links.

Egharevba had sought refugee status in Canada, but his application was rejected by the court for having a long-term affiliation with both parties.

However, the government argued that the “baseless classification is not only reckless but also constitutes an unacceptable interference in Nigeria’s internal affairs and democratic processes.”

FG scolds Canadian court over controversial labelling of Nigerian parties

Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar.

The Nigerian government maintained that the judgement failed to draw a distinction between an individual who may have committed offences and the broader membership of legitimate political entities.

“The Court made a sweeping accusation against the entire membership of a political party that has produced three democratically elected presidents, instead of focusing on individuals found wanting.

“The larger ramification of the decision is that every member of the mentioned political parties is a potential terrorist, and that is completely false and unacceptable,” the statement noted.

FG stressed that the Nigerian political system is governed by a robust and constitutional framework, adding that all organised political parties operate within the law.

The Ministry warned that the court pronouncement could foster misinformation and incite unnecessary tensions, calling on Canadian authorities to immediately reverse the ruling and avoid endorsing politically motivated narratives that aren't reflective of Nigeria’s political landscape.

“Nigeria is a sovereign nation with a robust legal and constitutional framework governing political activities. Our political parties operate within the ambit of the law and are integral to the country’s vibrant democracy.

“To associate legitimate political entities with terrorism without credible evidence is a grave misrepresentation that undermines Nigeria’s democratic institutions and could incite unnecessary tension.

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, therefore, calls on the Canadian authorities to immediately retract this erroneous designation and refrain from actions that could be misconstrued as endorsing politically motivated narratives against Nigeria.

“Diplomatic channels remain open for constructive dialogue, and we urge the Government of Canada to engage with the relevant Nigerian institutions to rectify this error,” said Ebienfa.

FG reiterates stance against terrorism

President Bola Tinubu

The government also reaffirmed Nigeria's stance against terrorism, highlighting ongoing efforts to combat extremism and commitment to global security cooperation.

The West African nation urged the international community to disregard the Canadian court ruling, which it described as misguided, warning its citizens against misrepresenting the country to foreign governments in pursuit of asylum or immigration advantages.

The Foreign Ministry also reiterated deep confidence in the country's democratic system and called on global partners to support, rather than undermine, Nigeria’s commitment to the rule of law.

“Nigeria remains committed to the global fight against terrorism and has made significant strides in countering extremist groups within its borders; therefore, called on the international community to disregard this misguided ruling and reaffirm its confidence in Nigeria’s democratic governance and rule of law.

