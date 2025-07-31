Odabo - Dino Melaye bids 'impotent' PDP goodbye, picks ADC membership card

Dino Melaye, a former Kogi West Senator, has bid farewell to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Melaye's decision to exit the opposition party was conveyed to the PDP ward chairman in Aiyetoro Gbede, Ijumu LGA of Kogi state, in a letter dated July 4, 2025.

The former Kogi governorship candidate attributed his resignation to PDP's alleged lack of “capacity and potency” to rescue Nigerians from what he called misgovernance of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In the letter, which he posted on his X account on Thursday with the caption 'Odabo,' the politician said he could no longer, in good conscience, participate in PDP's activities or support its agenda.

“I hereby tender my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at all levels of involvement,” the letter read.

“This decision has become imperative due to the party’s lack of potency and capacity to deliver the Nigerian people from the prevailing political cankerworms that have eaten deeply into the fabric of our dear nation.

“Having carefully reflected on the state of the party, I can no longer, in good conscience, participate in the activities of the parties or lend my support to her agenda.

“In view of the above, please consider this as my formal withdrawal from the party and all its activities at all levels with immediate effect.”

Melaye picks an ADC membership card

In another post, the former lawmaker shared a video in which he can be seen receiving the membership card of the coalition-backed African Democratic Congress (ADC).

This, perhaps, was inevitable, due to Melaye's longtime relationship with the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The latter is the brain behind the opposition coalition and is being touted as the favourite for the ADC's presidential ticket.

In 2015, Melaye was elected to the Senate under the APC platform but later defected to the PDP, where he contested for a re-election in 2019. He later picked the PDP governorship ticket in Kogi state but came third in the election won by APC's Usman Ododo.

In September 2024, he was suspended by the PDP ward in Aiyetoro Gbede over alleged anti-party activities.