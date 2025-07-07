Tragedy to farewell: Sylvester Oromoni Jnr’s mother to be buried amid lingering questions

The Oromoni family, still reeling from the controversial death of their son, Sylvester Oromoni Jr., three years ago, faces another poignant moment of grief with the announcement of funeral arrangements for his mother, Evangelist Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni.

Her passing in November 2024, a mere ten months after her son was finally laid to rest, has cast a fresh pall over a family already burdened by a protracted and emotionally draining fight for justice.

Mrs. Oromoni's death is widely reported to have been precipitated by a severe battle with depression and high blood pressure, conditions attributed by family sources to the immense sorrow and stress she endured following her son's tragic demise and the subsequent, arduous legal proceedings.

Her passing underscores the profound and lasting impact of the unresolved questions surrounding Sylvester's death on his immediate family.

Unyielding Fight for Justice

Sylvester Oromoni Jr., a student of the prestigious Dowen College in Lagos, became a focal point of national outrage and debate in November 2021.

His family's harrowing account alleged that the then-12-year-old was brutally beaten and forced to ingest a toxic substance by senior students within the school premises.

These grave accusations ignited a firestorm across social media and mainstream media, prompting widespread calls for a thorough investigation and accountability.

However, Dowen College vehemently refuted these claims, maintaining that young Sylvester had sustained injuries while playing football, an explanation that was met with considerable scepticism by the grieving family and a significant portion of the public.

The stark contrast between the family's narrative and the school's defense set the stage for a protracted legal and medical saga that would captivate the nation.

The pursuit of truth led to the case dragging on for an extensive period, marked by multiple autopsies that yielded conflicting reports, further complicating the quest for clarity.

A Glimmer of Closure, Then More Grief:

An initial autopsy report, which suggested chemical poisoning as a possible cause of death, offered a glimmer of validation for the family's assertions.

Yet, this was later contradicted by a Lagos coroner's inquest, which ultimately ruled that Sylvester's death was due to natural causes, specifically sepsis.

This pivotal ruling led to the eventual clearing of the students initially accused in connection with his death, leaving the Oromoni family with the devastating reality that no one would be held criminally responsible for their son's demise.

The outcome of the inquest was a crushing blow to the Oromoni family, who steadfastly maintained their belief that justice had been denied.

Their profound dissatisfaction with the legal resolution was symbolised by their poignant refusal to bury Sylvester for over two years, a powerful testament to their unwavering demand for accountability.

It was only in January 2024, more than two years after his death, that Sylvester Oromoni Jr. was finally laid to rest in Warri, his hometown, in a ceremony imbued with sorrow and lingering questions.

Tragically, just months after finding a measure of closure by burying her son, Mrs. Rosemary Oromoni succumbed to her own health struggles.

Her funeral plans have now been publicly disclosed, with the burial scheduled for the 9th of August 2025. She will be interred at her family compound in Warri, bringing a mournful end to a chapter marked by immense pain and an unyielding pursuit of justice.