OAU medical student dies by suicide after failing exam twice

The Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife, Osun State, has been plunged into mourning following the death of a part-two medical student, Ajibola Ibitayo, who reportedly took his own life after failing his examinations for the second consecutive year.

Confirming the incident in a statement on Thursday, August 14, the university’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Abiodun Olarewaju, said Ibitayo, a Dentistry student with matriculation number DEN/2021/023, died shortly after the release of results on Wednesday.

The results indicated he would have to repeat part two again, having already repeated the same class last session.

According to Olarewaju, the student, whose father is a medical doctor, allegedly injected himself at his parents’ home in Ejigbo, Osun State.

“The entire OAU community has been thrown into mourning,” the statement read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

OAU to give waiver for extra-year students after suicide scandal

Reacting to the tragedy, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof Simeon Bamire, expressed deep sorrow and appealed to parents and guardians to guide their children in understanding that academic setbacks are temporary and not a life-ending verdict.

“Setbacks in the pursuit of success are part of life. They should be seen as opportunities to redirect one’s path toward greater achievements,” Bamire said.

He encouraged students to develop resilience in the face of disappointment and to seek help rather than resort to harmful decisions.

The Vice-Chancellor prayed for divine strength for the family, the Faculty of Dentistry, the College of Health Sciences, and the entire university community to bear the loss.

ADVERTISEMENT