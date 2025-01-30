EndSARS was orchestrated to end Tinubu’s career – Bisi Akande alleges

Former Osun State governor and close political associate of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Chief Bisi Akande, has alleged that the #EndSARS protests were orchestrated to destroy Tinubu’s political career.

Akande made this claim during an interview on State Affairs with Edmund Obilo, published on YouTube on Wednesday, January 29.

He asserted that the nationwide protests against police brutality were not just spontaneous outcries but had deeper political motives aimed at sabotaging Tinubu’s aspirations.

According to Akande, Tinubu initially hesitated to contest for the presidency due to financial concerns and personal reservations.

“When I met him, he said, ‘Baba, do you have money? If I had the kind of money people have to be president, I would rank with Dangote,’” Akande recalled.

He further claimed that Tinubu actively avoided discussions about his candidacy, even quarrelling with those who suggested he should run.

Antecedent #EndSARS movement

The #EndSARS movement, which gained momentum in October 2020, was a youth-led protest against police brutality in Nigeria, particularly targeting the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The demonstrations culminated in the Lekki Toll Gate shooting on October 20, 2020, when security forces allegedly opened fire on unarmed protesters.

The event sparked national and international outrage, with accusations of human rights violations.

Although Tinubu was not a government official at the time, some protesters accused him of complicity due to his political influence in Lagos State.

His businesses, including media houses and the Lekki Toll Gate, were targeted during the unrest.