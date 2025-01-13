Police recover 3 rifles stolen during #EndSARS protests in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has recovered three rifles that were part of the weapons stolen during the #EndSARS protests.

The firearms were found on December 27, 2024, in a bag placed on the roof of a building at 14 Idunsagbe Street, Lagos Island.

During a press conference, Lagos Commissioner of Police, Ishola Olanrewaju confirmed that the weapons had been traced back to those looted from the Ebutte Ero Police Station during the protests.

The recovered weapons included two AK-47 rifles and a K2 assault rifle, all without ammunition or magazines.

The police chief further explained that the rifles had been in poor condition but were professionally repaired by the police force’s experts. “The guns have been returned to the divisions from which they were stolen,” he added.

In addition to the weapon recovery, Olanrewaju provided an update on other ongoing criminal cases. He revealed that three police officers lost their lives in the line of duty in 2024.

He also spoke about a disturbing case involving the abduction of a 14-year-old girl, who was not only kidnapped but also impregnated. Her parents were extorted for ransom during her captivity.

The girl had contacted her family for help, which led to the successful apprehension of two suspects involved in the crime.

The commissioner also discussed the rise in what he termed "constructive kidnaps," where young women are deceived into traveling to Lagos with promises of luxury, only to be forced into exploitation.

He said “These cases often involve women lured from their homes and trapped in dangerous situations,"