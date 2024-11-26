Sanwo-Olu suspends aide over misleading claims on EndSARS protests

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has suspended his Senior Special Assistant on Print Media, Wale Ajetunmobi, following a controversial tweet that misrepresented facts surrounding the 2020 #EndSARS protests.

Ajetunmobi, under the Twitter handle #Riddwane, claimed that individuals involved in the arson attack on the Television Continental (TVC) station had been hunted down and executed.

The tweet, posted on Sunday, November 24, 2024, sparked immediate backlash. Ajetunmobi suggested that one of the executed individuals, a young boy trading cooking gas in the Ketu area, was found with an AK-47 rifle.

He also hinted that more gruesome details would be revealed at a later time.

In response, Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, issued a statement distancing the administration from Ajetunmobi’s claims.

"The Governor wishes to state categorically that his administration frowns at any form of extrajudicial punishment and will not be a part of any such action. That is not who we are. That is not our way," Akosile said.

The suspension underscores the administration's commitment to upholding law and order while disavowing any form of unlawful retribution.