Obasanjo vows to support Mutfwang’s efforts to unite Plateau State

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau over the various programmes initiated to promote peaceful coexistence in the state.

Obasanjo gave the commendation on Friday at the ongoing maiden edition of the Interdenominational Unity Christmas Carol and Praise Festival organised by the Plateau Government.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Obasanjo was the Guest of Honour at the event, while former Head of State, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, served as the Special Guest of Honour.

According to Obasanjo, the unity Christmas carol was one of the initiatives of the Mutfwang-led administration to unite the state.

The former Nigerian leader, who blamed the state's lack of unity and peace on the absence of love for one another, promised to support Mutfwang's success.

“I believe that this initiative came from God and God who put it in you will continue to make it grow.

“Where there is love, there will not be disputes and conflicts; there will rather be harmony, understanding and unity in diversity.

“God gave us diversity for the sake of identity, but He also gave us commonality of nature and aspiration.

“With love, we will promote equity, justice and a sense of belonging and this is what the governor is promoting through this unity carol,” he said

The former president specifically commended Mutfwang for organising the unity carol, adding that the move would lay a solid foundation toward achieving lasting peace and tranquillity in the state.

Obasanjo, who thanked Mutfwang for inviting him and Gowon to the state, also used the opportunity to publicly thank Gowon for standing in the gap during his imprisonment.

Earlier, Mutfwang, said that the event is part of his administration’s commitment to transparency, accountability, and inclusiveness, guided by shared values rooted in faith and unity.

He said that the state is endowed with human and natural resources, but lacks the unity to move it forward.