Not everything on your mind belongs online - Shehu Sani warns youths

Former Kaduna Central Senator, Shehu Sani, has cautioned young Nigerians to be mindful of their expressions on social media, stressing that reckless posts could land them in costly legal battles.

Sani’s warning comes amid reports that Labour Party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, is considering legal action against activist and lawyer Deji Adeyanju over alleged defamatory statements.

In a Facebook post, the former lawmaker noted that while freedom of expression remains a constitutional right, individuals must also be prepared for the legal consequences of slander or defamation.

Recalling his own political battles, Sani said he was once dragged to five different Kaduna High Courts by the then-governor of Kaduna State.

“My advice to young comrades on social media is not to be afraid of expressing your views, but always keep money to pay your lawyers in case you are dragged to the courts,” he said.

According to him, many activists and rights groups who often promise legal support tend to back out once cases drag on.

“Some people slander and insult others online because they don’t know the cost of going to court. Lawyers are learned men but not cheap men. Most rights groups will say they will defend you but will disappear the moment the case drags on,” Sani added.

He urged young Nigerians to exercise restraint before hitting “post.”

“The Facebook usually asks ‘what’s on your mind’. It’s not everything that is in that your mind that you should post,” he warned.