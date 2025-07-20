Buhari never honoured anyone like Tinubu did to him - Shehu Sani

Senator Shehu Sani, a former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, has berated those criticising President Bola Tinubu's actions in the aftermath of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari's death.

He argued that the President has honoured the memory of his predecessor in a manner the deceased never accorded anyone of similar status.

Recall that Tinubu gave Buhari a state burial, including a declaration of a public holiday on the day of the burial. He also personally attended his burial in Daura, Katsina State, and subsequently named a University of Maiduguri after him, among other recognitions.

However, some Nigerians, including the coalition-backed All Democratic Congress (ADC), have accused the President of romancing Buhari's memory after scapegoating him for every major challenge confronting the nation.

In a statement by its Interim National Publicity Secretary, Bolaji Abdullahi, on Friday, July 18, 2025, the ADC slammed the outpouring of tributes to Buhari at the special FEC, describing the event as “a deliberate publicity stunt by an unpopular administration.”

President Bola Tinubu giving his predecessor, late former President Muhammadu Buhari, his last bow before his burial on Tuesday, July 15, 2025.

Sani praises Tinubu

But Sani lauded Tinubu's honourable gestures towards Buhari, describing them as unprecedented and deserving of acknowledgement.

He expressed this in a post on his X, where he highlighted a series of steps taken by the current administration since the former President passed.

“The President physically attended the burial of Buhari, met with his family, declared a public holiday, held a FEC meeting in his honour and renamed a university to immortalise him.

“Something even the late President never did to others. And yet they said he is ‘exploiting the death of Buhari’.