The North West APC Youth League has distanced itself from a group claiming to represent APC support coalitions in Kebbi State, describing it as “unregistered, unrecognised, and completely illegitimate.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Kaduna during the week, the youth league reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, calling him one of the party’s strongest pillars in the region.

Comrade Aliyu Suleiman, national coordinator of the league, said the so-called coalition has no presence at any level of the APC, including ward, LG, state, or national.

“This so-called coalition has never contributed to party activities, never mobilised a voter, and has no record of grassroots engagement. Its only function is to exploit Senator Bagudu’s reputation for personal gain,” he said.

He described the group’s recent press statement as a desperate attempt to mislead the public and create unnecessary tension within the party.

Bagudu Praised as a Stabilising Force

President Bola Tinubu and Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning of Nigeria. [Facebook]

The league commended Bagudu’s role in strengthening APC structures in Kebbi and across the North West, saying his leadership has consistently promoted unity, youth empowerment, and community-focused development.

“Senator Bagudu is approachable, committed, and focused on improving the lives of ordinary citizens. His experience and vision are indispensable to the APC and to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration,” Suleiman added.

The group said Bagudu has been instrumental in supporting policies aimed at boosting governance, economic development, and social inclusion.

Call for Unity Behind Kebbi Governor

Kebbi State Governor, Nasir Idris

Beyond defending Bagudu, the league urged APC members to remain loyal to Governor Nasir Idris, stressing that party unity is crucial for sustaining development gains and pushing the APC’s agenda in the region.

“The APC has achieved major progress in governance, infrastructure, and youth empowerment through the efforts of Senator Bagudu and other key leaders. Members must focus on consolidating these gains, not on distractions from unknown groups,” Suleiman said.

The briefing, attended by senior APC youth leaders and political observers, ended with a renewed commitment to defend the party’s cohesion and ensure Bagudu continues to play a strategic role in both the APC and the Tinubu administration.