CSOs release Tinubu minister's scorecard amid incessant criticism

Civil society groups in Nigeria have lauded Senator Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, for his “outstanding leadership” in implementing President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, according to a new mid-year report.

In a press briefing in Abuja, Dr. Emmanuel Agabi, President of Independent Civil Society Groups in Nigeria, said Bagudu’s stewardship has been key in integrating Tinubu’s economic vision into the national budget.

“The 2025 budget reflects a commitment to prudent financial management and strategic allocation of resources,” Agabi said.

The report highlights significant budgetary reforms, including a ₦23.4 trillion capital expenditure, marking a “robust push towards infrastructural revitalisation.”

Key projects underlined include the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway and the Port Harcourt-Maiduguri rail line.

Agabi praised initiatives such as the Nigeria Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) and the 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) Programme, which aim to enhance human capital.

“These initiatives demonstrate a forward-looking governance style that seeks to dismantle systemic inefficiencies and unlock the country’s economic potential,” he added.

The report also applauded the administration’s efforts to mobilise ₦20 trillion through the Renewed Hope Infrastructure Development Fund (RHIDF) and the establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for states.

To cushion the effects of economic reforms on vulnerable groups, the government is implementing conditional cash transfers to 15 million households and grants for small and medium-sized enterprises.

However, Agabi cautioned that challenges persist, including high inflation, security concerns, and currency depreciation.

“The government should intensify efforts to stabilise the macroeconomic environment, enhance security, and support food production,” he urged.