NLC declares nationwide protest over increase in data, airtime tariffs

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has declared a nationwide protest over the recent increase in the prices of data, airtime, and other telecommunication services.

In a statement issued after its National Administrative Council meeting on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, the NLC announced that the protest would be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2025.

This follows the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC)'s decision to approve a 50% increase after telecom operators initially requested a 100% hike.

Reacting to the development last week, the labour union called on Nigerians to boycott telecommunication services nationwide in protest against the increase.

It also blasted the Federal Government for granting such approval when the country was experiencing an economic crunch, likening it to an assault on Nigerians' welfare.

NLC declares nationwide protest

Meanwhile, after the emergency meeting on Wednesday, NLC President Joe Ajaero said the council rejected the 50% hike, insisting that it is “insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct assault on Nigerian workers and the general populace, who are already burdened by worsening economic hardship.”

“After extensive discussions, the following resolutions were reached: NAC-in-session totally rejects the 50% telecom tariff hike, which it considers too harsh for citizens. It, therefore, strongly condemns the Nigerian Communications Commission’s decision to approve the increase.”

“This decision is insensitive, unjustifiable, and a direct attack on Nigerian workers and the general populace, who are already suffering under worsening economic hardship caused by government policies beyond their control,” the union leader noted.

Ajaero further disclosed that the NLC would organise a nationwide protest on February 4 to express displeasure with the government's decision.

He said, “To express our collective opposition to this arbitrary tariff hike, the NLC will embark on a nationwide mass rally on Tuesday, 4 February 2025. The rally will serve as a warning against the dangers of imposing such an unfair increase on a struggling population earning a minimum wage of only N70,000. This is a population that has already endured outrageous petrol price hikes, soaring food costs, increased electricity tariffs, and rising inflation.”

The labour leader, therefore, directed NLC affiliates to begin mobilisation ahead of the protest.

“All NLC affiliates and state councils are directed to begin full mobilisation in preparation for the nationwide protest rally on 4 February 2025. Willing civil society allies are also encouraged to join the movement.

“The Congress calls on all Nigerian workers, the informal sector, and the general public to stand in solidarity against this unjust policy,” he stated.

NLC sets conditions for reconciliation

Ajaero called for the immediate suspension of the 50% tariff hike and urged the Federal Government to engage in dialogue with stakeholders, warning that failure to do so might lead to a nationwide boycott.

“NAC-in-session demands an immediate suspension of the 50% tariff hike. It calls on the Federal Government, the Nigerian Communications Commission, and the National Assembly to engage in meaningful dialogue with critical stakeholders to review the proposed tariff adjustment in light of the economic realities facing Nigerians.

“Should these demands not be met, the NLC will escalate its actions, including the possibility of a nationwide boycott of telecommunication services and further mass actions, which may involve a nationwide withdrawal of our services to resist policies that deepen poverty and inequality,” he said.

The unionist maintained that the NLC is committed to protecting Nigerian workers and citizens from exploitative economic policies.