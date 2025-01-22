FG vows to monitor telcos for compliance with increased data, airtime tariffs

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it is committed to adequately monitoring the impact of the new telecommunications tariff adjustment to ensure compliance with established regulatory standards.

Ondaje Ijagwu, the Director, Corporate Affairs of FCCPC, said this in a statement in Abuja on Wednesday.

Ijagwu said the commission was working with the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to address consumers' concerns during the transition period and beyond.

He urged telecom operators to prioritise visible and measurable improvements in network reliability, speed, accessibility, and customer service as part of any tariff adjustment, saying that consumers’ interest is paramount.

According to him, it is crucial that tariff adjustments directly translate into demonstrable and tangible service enhancements for consumers.

He commended the NCC for adopting a deliberate and measured approach by rationalising the tariff adjustment and linking it to commensurate improvements in service quality.

”The NCC’s approval of a 50 per cent adjustment, which is lower than the over 100 per cent increase initially proposed by operators, demonstrates a thoughtful effort to balance industry sustainability with consumer protection.

”We are also pleased with the NCC’s directive to operators to ensure that, henceforth, tariffs are clear, straightforward, and free of hidden charges or complexities.

”Operators are now required to disclose all key details upfront, including the cost, validity period, and the specific inclusions of a plan.

”Consumers can also expect a mandatory disclosure table from their service providers, enabling them to make informed decisions without worrying about unexpected charges or surprises,” he said.

Ijagwu said that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the FCCPC and NCC would provide a unified framework for overseeing the implementation of the tariff adjustment in a manner that meets consumers' needs.