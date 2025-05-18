NCDMB boss given 2 weeks ultimatum to resign over N7.7bn scandal

The Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe has been issued a two-week ultimatum to resign over the alleged misappropriation of N7.7 billion or face mass protests at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Network for Oil Sector Transparency and Reform (NOSTR) gave the deadline in a statement signed by its President, Ambassador Charles Abakpa, on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

NOSTR described the revelations around the alleged unauthorised payments to a private consulting firm, S.B. Capital Partners & Advisory Limited, as “a shameful betrayal of public trust” and “an indictment on the leadership at the highest level of the Board.”

Ogbe reportedly approved payments totalling over $4.7 million to the consultancy firm without the necessary approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC), which violated procurement laws.

The alleged payments, initiated by the acting Director of Finance, Fatima Bashir Mohammed, were made to recover funds deducted by the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) from the Nigerian Content Development Fund.

“This is a scandal of monumental proportions. We cannot continue to pretend that all is well while the very institutions meant to protect our national interests are looting the public treasury,” Abakpa said.

“Felix Ogbe must step aside immediately to allow for an independent investigation. We are giving him 14 days. If he fails to resign, we will mobilise Nigerians and occupy the streets of Abuja in protest.”

Group accuses NCDMB boss of abuse

The group condemned what it described as a pattern of abuse of office under Ogbe’s leadership, including alleged contract-splitting, the appointment of key officials without proper clearance, and extravagant foreign training programmes that lack measurable impact.

“This was a government-to-government issue that required high-level inter-agency engagement, not private intermediaries with questionable motives. We will not fold our arms and watch this continue,” it stated.

NOSTR also raised concerns over a document it obtained, showing NCDMB’s approval of over N580 million for a five-day training in London, including estacodes, logistics, and allowances for board members and 15 “critical stakeholders” in the financial sector.

“This is wickedness in high places, and we demand accountability. We are not fools. Public service is not a gateway to unchecked luxury,” the statement added.

Abakpa said the alleged brazen disregard for financial rules, including contract-splitting to bypass the FEC approval thresholds, showed deliberate intent to divert public funds.

He also criticised the appointments of key finance officers allegedly involved in the alleged scandal, claiming they were made solely at Ogbe’s discretion, without necessary government clearance.

“This raises red flags about internal accountability within the Board and suggests an inner circle built for exploitation, not transparency,” Abakpa added.

The group reiterated its call for President Bola Tinubu to intervene, describing the situation as a litmus test for his administration’s anti-corruption stance.

“We are watching to see if this government will protect Nigerians or protect corruption. If no action is taken within two weeks, we will hit the streets of Abuja in peaceful protest, and we will not leave until Ogbe is gone and a full investigation is underway, just as in the case of Betta Edu, the former Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management.