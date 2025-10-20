The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) have joined forces to introduce a unified framework aimed at curbing failed airtime recharges and data transactions on electronic platforms.

The initiative, announced last week, seeks to enforce accountability among telecom operators, payment processors, and financial institutions, ensuring that millions of subscribers get timely redress for failed or incomplete transactions.

The Centre for Digital Justice and Consumer Rights (CDJCR) has applauded the move, describing it as a landmark in consumer protection. In a statement on Monday, October 20, 2025, the group’s Executive Director, Dr Kenechukwu Opara, said the collaboration between the two regulators was long overdue.

“For far too long, consumers have borne the brunt of system failures that are neither their fault nor within their control,” Opara said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This new collaboration between the NCC and the CBN represents a decisive move to end the culture of impunity and neglect that has defined digital transaction failures in the telecom sector.”

Protecting millions of subscribers

The Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida.

Opara noted that failed recharges and data purchases are among the most frequent complaints by telecom users, with many left stranded due to delayed or unresolved reversals. The new framework, he said, would protect millions of Nigerians who rely on mobile platforms for daily microtransactions.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Consumers are not just users; they are the backbone of the telecom and financial systems. By ensuring that customers get full value for every recharge and data purchase, the NCC is not only protecting rights but also deepening trust in Nigeria’s cashless and digital inclusion policies,” he added.

The CDJCR praised the NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Dr Aminu Maida, for prioritising consumer welfare and for pushing a proactive regulatory agenda.

While commending the regulators, Opara urged them to go a step further by enforcing clear timelines, transparent processes, and strict sanctions against operators who fall short of agreed standards.

“We encourage both regulators to publish the service level expectations for all stakeholders — telecom operators, payment processors, and financial institutions — so that consumers know who to hold accountable when transactions fail,” he said.

The group also applauded the CBN for embedding consumer rights in its financial protection framework, especially for low-income Nigerians who depend heavily on digital services for daily payments.

ADVERTISEMENT

Yemi Cardoso is the new Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria. [Channels TV]

A model for inter-agency synergy

Beyond telecoms, Opara argued that the NCC–CBN partnership should become a model for other sectors where technology, finance, and service delivery intersect.

“This kind of inter-agency collaboration shows that government institutions can truly work in the interest of citizens. What matters now is strict compliance and constant review of the framework to adapt to new technologies and emerging consumer issues,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CDJCR reaffirmed its commitment to monitoring compliance, insisting that consumer satisfaction must remain central to telecom and banking operations.