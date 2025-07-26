My wife stopped me from spitting on Buhari's grave - Fayose

Former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, has revealed how his wife prevented him from abusing the late ex-President Muhammadu Buhari when he passed on.

Buhari died in a London clinic on Sunday, July 13, 2025, after a prolonged illness. His death sparked mixed reactions among Nigerians online, as some citizens expressed their deep disaffection for the late President.

Speaking on a Channels Television programme, Politics Today, on Friday, July 25, 2025, Fayose said he also felt the urge to abuse the late President but was cautioned by his wife.

“The people in Nigeria only praise the dead," he stated.

“When President Buhari died, I wanted to come out and abuse him (but) my wife called me not to say so.”

Fayose, a vocal and longtime critic of Buhari's administration, insisted that the late President failed to meet the acceptable standards of performance during his eight-year tenure.

“Would you say Buhari performed? I’m not among those praising the dead. Don’t honour me when I die. When I die, I’m gone.

“When President Buhari was in government, we all know what this country was. So, nobody should come and tell me that (President Bola) Tinubu is not doing well,” he added.

President Bola Tinubu and former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose.

Fayose highlights difference between Buhari and Tinubu

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chieftain also highlighted the difference between Buhari and President Bola Tinubu, stating that the latter is accessible compared to his predecessor.

“He (Tinubu) is accessible. Was the former president accessible?

“A lot of things are happening in those days but do you still find them in the system? He is not a perfect man but we are not where we were,” he said.

While defending Tinubu's government, Fayose noted that “Nigeria is a sick country; it will take heaven to pull it out at once.

“What miracle can anybody do in two years? The situation is critical, wide and deep. Tinubu inherited a very bad economy.”

Regarding the 2027 election, the former Governor dismissed the reported growing disaffection against the President in the North, insisting that Tinubu holds all the aces to secure a re-election.

According to Fayose, Tinubu has taken over the South and only needs a slight turnout in the North to secure victory in 2027.