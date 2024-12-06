More trouble for Dele Farotimi as Police file fresh 12-count cybercrime charge

Dele Farotimi, human rights lawyer and activist appears to have more trouble coming his way regarding Chief Afe Babablola's petition against him as Police filed fresh charges bordering on cyberbullying.

Farotimi landed in hot water after alleging in his recently published book, 'Nigeria and Its Criminal Justice System,' that Babalola, a seasoned lawyer and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), compromised the Supreme Court to obtain favourable judgements for his clients.

Police officers attached to the Ekiti State Command stormed Farotimi's office in Lagos on Monday, December 2, 2024, to effect his arrest. He was immediately transported by road to Ado Ekiti, the state's capital, where a petition by Babalola had been filed against him.

In the petition, the nonagenarian alleged that Farotimi defamed him over a Supreme Court judgement in a land dispute spanning two decades ago.

Subsequently, on Wednesday, he was arraigned on a 16-count charge at the Ekiti magistrate court for alleged defamation.

The court refused to grant him bail and ordered his remand in the correctional centre until the adjournment date of December 10, 2024.

Fresh trouble for Farotimi as Babalola gives condition

However, the Police, on Friday slammed a fresh 12-count charge against the activist at a Federal High Court in Ado-Ekiti.

Count one of the counts reads: “That you Dele Farotimi ‘m’ on 28th August 2024 knowingly and intentionally transmitted communication in an online interview on Mic On Podcast by Seun Okinbaloye on your YouTube Channel (http://youtube.com/watch?v=4USuxB…) in respect of a book authored and published by you titled: “Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System” wherein you stated in the interview that: “Aare Afe Babalola corrupted the judiciary” which you know to be false information for the purpose of causing the breakdown of law and order thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under Section 24(1) (b) of Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc) Act 2015 as amended.”

Meanwhile, Babalola's legal team has stated the conditions under which Farotimi can be set free .

At a press briefing to address certain misconceptions about the case on Friday, Babalola’s lawyers—Owoseni Ajayi, Olakanmi Falade, and Lawrence Fasanmi— said the accused will be free when he proves that he is not guilty of the defamatory allegations against the SAN.

“All facts are verifiable. I urge Nigerians to verify and find out what the truth is first before picking a side,” Ajayi said.

“Is it wrong for Aare Afe Babalola to seek justice for these false utterances against him? Should justice only be available to Mr. Dele Farotimi because Aare Afe Babalola is a global icon?

“Once Mr. Dele Farotimi can show proof that his assertions in the book are true, then he will be free.