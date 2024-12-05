FG issued 48 hour ultimatum to release Dele Farotimi

Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank has issued a 48-hour ultimatum to release human rights lawyer Dr Dele Farotimi, who is remanded in Ekiti State’s correctional centre.

Farotimi's detention follows an alleged defamation charge after his book, Nigeria and its Criminal Justice System, accused Senior Advocate of Nigeria Afe Babalola of compromising the Supreme Court.

In a statement on Thursday, December 5, Frank condemned the arrest, stating, “Farotimi does not deserve this. He is a man who believes in and respects the rule of law."

He argued that the remand was part of a broader attempt by the government to intimidate the rights activist for his vocal criticisms of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Frank alleged that Farotimi’s arrest was not solely due to the defamation charge but rather an effort to silence his outspoken opposition to the government's policies.

Frank called for mass action should the government fail to release Farotimi , warning, “If they don’t release him unconstitutionally within 48 hours, Nigerians should occupy all police stations and formations.”

He also condemned the judiciary and police for becoming tools of oppression under the current administration.