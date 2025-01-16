Lawyers react as court acquits ‘Eze Ndigbo Of Ajao Estate’ of terrorism charges

Two Lagos-based lawyers on Thursday lauded the judgment of a Lagos High Court which discharged Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Frederick Nwajagu, of terrorism charges.

The court had on Wednesday ruled that the Lagos State Government failed to prove any of the ingredients of the charges against Nwajagu.

The judge, Justice Yetunde Adesanya, however, convicted and sentenced Nwajagu to 12 months imprisonment for parading himself as a certified Chief in Lagos State, which contravened the Oba and Chiefs Law of Lagos State.

The judge, however, ordered that the convict should be released since he had spent almost two years in incarceration.

Reacting to the judgment, Chibuikem Opara, a Partner at Justification Chambers, Ikeja, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the judgment would restore the confidence of the populace in the judiciary.

According to him, the judgment demonstrated courage on the part of the judge.

He said that the Nigerian justice system had been criticised in recent times due to some questionable decisions.

Opara applauded judges who did their work without fear or favour.

“When we see some judges who are not intimidated, we applaud them.

“Criminal litigation is clear cut in presentation. Where the essential elements of an alleged crime are not proved, the rational thing to do is discharge and acquittal.

“The judgment will, to some extent, restore the confidence of the populace,” Opara said.

On Nwajagu’s conviction for parading himself as a certified Chief in Lagos State, Opara said, “I think the defence team will do well to secure reversal on appeal for obvious reasons.”

Ademola Owolabi of Owolabi Chambers also lauded the judgment and urged the prosecution to always gather enough facts before proceeding to trial.

NAN reports that the Lagos State Government had, on May 9, 2023, arraigned Nwajagu on a nine-count charge bordering on an attempt to commit acts of terrorism, financing terrorism, participating in terrorism and meeting to support a proscribed entity.

He pleaded not guilty.