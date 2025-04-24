Wasiu Ayinde calls Kollington out over failure to reciprocate his kindness

Nigerian Fuji singer Wasiu Ayinde, fondly known as Kwam 1 has called out his colleague Ayinla Kollington over what he deemed as failure to reciprocate his kind gestures.
Speaking during his recent interview on the Agbaletu Radio, hosted by on-air personality Bamidele Adeyanju, Ayinde expressed his frustration with Kollington whom he claimed did not reach out to him when his mother died on January 18, 2025.
He recalled when he assisted with the burial arrangements for Kollington's mother when she died and handled the finances for dignitaries at the funeral. Ayinde stated that his colleague failed to send him even condolences in January.
I’m very angry with Alhaji Kollington for not reaching out or offering condolences when I lost my mother. I joined hands with him to bury his own mother. I supported him to give his mother a befitting burial. I brought many dignitaries to the burial, including governors, and I handled all the finances 100%.
See how he paid me back. What could have happened after everything I did for him? He was in Nigeria, hale and hearty when my mom passed away, and the only excuse he could give was that he called, and I didn’t pick. Am I not supposed to be angry?