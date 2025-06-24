KWAM 1 breaks silence on marriage rumours, denies separation from wife Emmanuella

Fuji music legend Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, popularly known as KWAM 1 or K1 De Ultimate, has publicly addressed and debunked reports alleging separation from his wife, Aderopo Emmanuella.
In a recent statement, the music icon clarified that there is no estrangement between him and Emmanuella, describing the speculation as baseless and fueled by unnecessary social media drama.
I’m not estranged from Emmanuella. We don’t have any problems. It’s a natural thing to say a woman is jealous. The only problem in a relationship is what rules you are trying to put up.
On the reports of reconciliation with estranged wife, Fathia Titi Marshall, the singer refuted them, stressing that that chapter of his life is closed forever.
Titi Marshall is gone forever, but I can’t shut my eyes out on the 3 children we shared together because she is gone.
The singer went on to explain that his wife Emmanuella's use of social media has played a role in fuelling public speculation. According to him, he had previously advised her to step away from online distractions and focus on her business interests.
Emmanuella brought this upon herself because I have told her to leave social media and concentrate on her business. But I guess she didn’t like it that way. She has every right to her own reaction.
She’s not getting younger anymore, she already has 2 grownups at the University, and the third one is about to join them. So, these are issues we need to ponder over, not social media things. I don’t have any plans to take a new wife. Emmanuella is my only wife”, he stated.