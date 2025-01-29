JAMB suspends law admission in Redeemer's varsity, KWASU, 6 others over violation

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) says it will not be conducting admissions for the Law programme in eight institutions following the suspension of the Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) programme.

On Wednesday, a statement signed by Dr Fabian Benjamin, the JAMB Public Communications Advisor, in Abuja said the Council of Legal Education (CLE) had suspended law programmes for the 2025/2026 academic session for violating regulatory procedures.

Benjamin listed the affected universities as Kwara State University, Malete, Kwara State; Bingham University, Karu, Nasarawa State; Redeemers University, Ede, Osun State; and Western Delta University, Oghara, Delta State.

Others are Taraba State University, Jalingo, Taraba State, Arthur Jarvis University, Akpabuyo, Cross River State, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Ebonyi State and Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State.

Benjamin said the suspension of the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy, Wudil, Kano State, would last for two academic sessions, specifically the 2025/2026 and 2026/2027 sessions.

“As a result, JAMB will not approve any admissions for candidates seeking to enroll in the Law programme at the aforementioned universities for the 2025/2026 academic session.

”Furthermore, the ban on registration for the Law programme at the Nigerian Police Academy will extend into the 2026/2027 academic session,” he said.