National Assembly clears JAMB of alleged misappropriation in 2024 budget

For the purpose of clarity, the comprehensive report provided by JAMB indicated that the line items mentioned during Monday’s hearing on revenue did not suggest any mismanagement or misuse of the board’s funds.

On the contrary, the report highlighted the responsible and prudent use of resources under the leadership of the registrar.

The registrar deserves commendation for demonstrating financial discipline and accountability in managing the board’s resources effectively.

This level of stewardship serves as a model for public institutions across the nation.