It could trigger a crisis - APC youths warn against dropping Shettima in 2027

The North-East chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Parliament has issued a strong warning against any attempt to drop Vice President Kashim Shettima as running mate in the 2027 general elections, saying such a move could spark an internal crisis and damage the party’s electoral chances.

The group, which coordinates over 200 affiliate youth organisations across the six states in the North-East, made its position known in a communiqué released after a strategic meeting held in Bauchi on Friday.

Reading the statement, the chairman of the group, Alhaji Kabiru Garba Kobi, said there were signs of internal manoeuvrings by what he called “mischievous elements” within the APC who are allegedly plotting to replace Shettima on the 2027 ticket.

“The rising tension within our party is a brewing storm that could shake the very foundation of the APC ahead of the 2027 elections,” Kobi said.

“A house built on unity and shared ambition now stands at the edge of division, with cracks visible for all to see.”

He warned that failing to address these issues could mirror the internal collapse that hit the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in 2015.

Kobi further claimed that the push to edge out Shettima was being disguised as party restructuring but was in fact a calculated plot that would be resisted by loyal APC members in the North-East.

“Any attempt to reconfigure the Tinubu-Shettima ticket in 2027 will only bring resentment and chaos that could linger beyond the elections,” he said.

The youth group also raised concerns about what it described as covert political alliances allegedly working to undermine Shettima’s role in the current administration, despite his involvement in steering economic recovery under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“We must not allow excessive ambition to override reason. The Vice President has been instrumental in confronting the tough economic challenges inherited by this administration,” Kobi added.

He praised President Bola Tinubu as a reform-driven leader making tough but necessary decisions for the country’s long-term stability and warned that undermining the current leadership structure would be a “gross injustice” and a “setback to national progress.”