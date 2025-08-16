INEC officials, politician arrested with large cash in Ogun by-election

Security operatives in Ogun State have apprehended individuals suspected to be officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over alleged involvement in vote-buying ahead of the by-election in the state.

The suspects, comprising a male and female INEC staff, were reportedly arrested alongside a politician believed to be working with party loyalists to influence the electoral process.

They were said to have been picked up at a hotel in Iperu-Remo, located in Ikenne Local Government Area of Ogun State, where they were allegedly perfecting plans for the illicit act.

A video clip that surfaced on social media on Saturday shows the INEC officials, together with some suspected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), being interrogated by security personnel.

In the footage, the suspects can be seen squatting on the ground while an officer questions them about their role in the scheme.

According to the interrogator in the video, intelligence reports had earlier revealed that the INEC staff were contacted and allegedly handed a large sum of money by party officials in a bid to compromise the outcome of the election. The operatives, acting on this information, stormed the hotel to foil the suspected vote-buying attempt.

Authorities in Ogun are yet to release an official statement on the matter, but the development adds fresh controversy to the by-election in the state.